This IT company empanelled as 5G FWA for BSNL's Karnataka circle, check share price and other details

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, an IT company with a market cap of ₹1,164 crore, has been empanelled as a 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) partner for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Karnataka telecom circle. According to the company, this partnership marks a significant step in expanding high-speed 5G Internet Leased Line (ILL) services to enterprises and other entities across the state. According to the information shared, the company has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with the BSNL Karnataka Circle for 60 months (5 years). This agreement will commence on November 1, 2025, and may be extended.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 28 against the previous close of Rs 27.50 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 28.13. However, it fell later to touch the low of Rs 26.10. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 26.49, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,155.71 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 78.85, and the 52-week low is Rs 14.95.

What will company do?

According to the information shared with exchanges, the company will supply, install, operate, and maintain all 5G network-related equipment, including 5G RAN, Edge Core, Radio Access Equipment, and CPE. It will also promote 5G FWA services.

BSNL will provide facilities such as space, power, backhaul IP connectivity, spectrum, and ILL bandwidth. All services will be billed under the BSNL brand and through the same. Revenues from this partnership will be shared between BSNL and Blue Cloud according to pre-determined slabs.

Both companies will comply with all regulations and directives of regulatory bodies such as DoT and TRAI. Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman of the company, said, "We are committed to bridging the digital divide. Our goal is to empower people by providing cutting-edge, easy, and high-quality communication services to every section of society."

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)