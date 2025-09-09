This IT company approves allotment of foreign currency convertible bonds - Check details Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of IT company Kellton Tech Solutions were in focus in today's trading session as the company informed exchanges about the allotment of equity shares of face value Re 1 each upon conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs). The counter started today's trading session at Rs 26.06 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 26.04. It later reached a high of Rs 26.32, representing a 1.07 per cent gain from the closing price of the previous trading session. However, it later dipped amid profit booking and ended the session at Rs 25.81, with a fall of 0.88 per cent.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a positive return of 210 per cent in five years and 78.25 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 12.33 per cent in one year.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 35.50, and the 52-week low is Rs 19.01. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark Sensex rose by 314 points and Nifty closed above 24,800 on Tuesday following a rebound in IT shares and hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.

Rising for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 314.02 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,101.32. During the day, it surged 394.07 points or 0.48 per cent to 81,181.37.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 95.45 points or 0.39 per cent to 24,868.60, registering its fifth day of gain.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys jumped 5.03 per cent after India's second-largest IT services company said its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on September 11.

Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finserv were also among the gainers.

However, Trent, Eternal, UltraTech Cement and NTPC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)