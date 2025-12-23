This IT company announces rollout of pan-India agritech, shares in focus today The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain and trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of Bartronics India, a leading IT services and business solutions provider, are in focus today as the company has announced the rollout of its digital agritech strategy. The rollout begins with Maharashtra and setting the stage for expansion into Uttar Pradesh as part of its pan-India farmer onboarding and digital platform deployment. Collectively, these networks represent access to several lakh farmers, with an extended reach of over one million farmers through affiliated FPOs, cooperatives, traders, and rural intermediaries.

Share price today

The stock opened in green at Rs 12.69 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 12.50 even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade after two days of sharp rally, dragged by IT stocks. However, it later fell amid market volatility and touched a low of Rs 12. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 12.18 with a fall of 2.56 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 370.97 crore.

The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain and trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Stock market today

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 116.57 points to 85,450.91 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 27.15 points to 26,145.25.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 457.34 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, remained buyers as they bought equities worth Rs 4,058.22 crore.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.08 per cent to USD 62.02 per barrel.

On Monday, the Sensex jumped 638.12 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 85,567.48. The Nifty climbed 206 points or 0.79 per cent to close above the 26,000 mark at 26,172.40.

