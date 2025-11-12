This infra company plans to expand authorised capital - Check share price and other details Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd, a smallcap company engaged in infrastructure development, IT, BPO, and general trading, are in focus as the company has shared two more major updates along with its September quarter results in its latest exchange filing. In its exchange filing, the company stated that its net profit in Q2FY26 fell by 0.91 per cent to Rs 1.09 crore, compared to Rs 1.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter of the previous year.

However, the company's sales saw a significant decline, falling by 63.08 per cent to Rs 1.51 crore, from Rs 4.09 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's operating profit margin (OPM) declined from 8.31 per cent to 44.37 per cent. Meanwhile, PBDT (Profit Before Depreciation and Tax) increased from Rs 0.96 crore to Rs 1.10 crore, a growth of approximately 15 per cent.

Similarly, PBT (Profit Before Tax) increased from Rs 0.92 crore to Rs 1.07 crore, a growth of approximately 16%.

Expand Authorised Capital

The company's board members have proposed to increase its authorised capital. The company's current authorised capital is Rs 500 crore shares, which is proposed to be increased to Rs 7,500 crore shares.

The company has proposed to change its name, which will be implemented subject to the receipt of all regulatory and statutory approvals, as well as the approval of the Company's members.

Share Price Today

It opened in the red at Rs 1.56 against the previous close of Rs 1.59 on the BSE. It later recovered and touched a high of Rs 1.62. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 128 per cent return in the last 6 months, doubling investors' money.

ALSO READ | Groww IPO Listing: Stock makes decent debut on bourses - Check details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)