This infra company allots 5 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants - Details

A smallcap infra company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has considered and approved the allotment of 5,00,000 equity shares to a "Non-Promoters Category" on a preferential basis upon conversion of equivalent warrants. The conversion was initiated upon the receipt of the balance amount of Rs 1,51,87,500, representing 75 per cent of the warrant issue price at Rs 40.5 per warrant. Consequent to this transaction, the company's issued and paid-up capital has increased to Rs 19,81,34,000, comprising 19,81,34,000 equity shares of Re 1 each, with the newly allotted shares ranking pari passu with existing equity shares.

The company under discussion is RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd, and the name of the allottee is Rs Pallavi Moryani.

The company had allotted warrants on November 27, 2024, carrying a right to subscribe one equity share per warrant on receipt of the amount at the rate of Rs 10.125 per warrant (being 25 per cent of the issue price per warrant).

Q4 Results

Earlier, RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd posted a net profit Rs 1.15 crore in March quarter, aided by reduced expenses.

It had reported a loss of Rs 8.69 lakhs in the fourth quarter of FY24, the company said in a filing.

The company's income trimmed to Rs 21.82 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 36.84 crore in Q4 of the preceding fiscal.

However, the company trimmed its expenses to Rs 20.13 crore, from Rs 36.91 crore in the same period a year ago.

