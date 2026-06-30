This hospital stock trades in green as subsidiary greenlights Rs 25 crore Gurugram expansion

Mumbai:

Shares of Park Medi World Ltd, which operates a hospital chain under the Park brand, are trading in the green as the company on Tuesday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Umkal Health Care Private Limited, has approved the expansion of its existing 225-bed Park Hospital in Palam Vihar, Gurugram, with the addition of 100 new beds. Amid this update, the stock jumped nearly 5 per cent, hitting a new 52-week high. According to the information shared, the newly expanded facility will be branded as Park Hospital Platinum and is expected to commence its operation in November, 2026.

Share price today

The stock opened in the red amid a decline in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty amid uncertainty over the next round of US–Iran negotiations in Doha. The scrip opened the trading session at Rs 288.55, down from the previous close of Rs 290.10. However, it saw some buying at these levels and rose to touch an intraday high of Rs 303.30, a new 52-week high. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 138.15, touched on December 18, 2025.

The stock has been gaining over the last two days, rising 4.92 per cent in the period. Technically, Park Medi World is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Subsidiary plans expansion

Umkal Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Park Medi World Ltd, has decided to expand its 225-bed Park Hospital at Palam Vihar, Gurugram, the company said in a filing today.

In fiscal year 2025-26, the hospital had an average bed occupancy of approximately 86 per cent and generated revenue of approximately Rs 245 crore.

In the filing, the company stated that the new expansion will increase Park Group's total bed capacity in Gurugram to 750. The company stated that the new hospital will focus on super-specialty services and modern medical facilities, ensuring patients with serious and complex illnesses receive the best possible treatment and world-class healthcare.

With this expansion, Park Group's total bed capacity in Gurugram will increase to 750. He stated that the company's goal is to further strengthen its super-specialty healthcare services and thanked the doctors, staff, and patients for their continued trust.