This FMCG stock rebounds as benchmark indices recover, check share price and other details

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) Elitecon International have gained nearly 7 per cent today as stock markets recovered after starting in the red on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The stock of the cigarette and tobacco products manufacturer opened in the red at Rs 81.95 against the previous close of Rs 84.73, a fall of 3.28 per cent. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 81.51 before rebounding to Rs 87, a gain of 6.73 per cent. At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at Rs 85.46, up 0.86 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 13,665.58 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 422.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 12.26.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 34.41. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

The stock has gained after four days of consecutive fall and technically trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

Share price history

The stock has delivered a return of 587.70 per cent in one year, but on a year-to-date basis, it has corrected 17.02 per cent, as against the fall of 1.94 per cent in the benchmark index.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India appointed as advisor

Elitecon International recently announced in an exchange filing that it has taken a significant step to further its future expansion and deliver significant shareholder value. The company stated that it has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, a global professional firm, as its advisor for tax, regulatory, and transaction management related to the merger.

According to the information shared, the board of the company is currently considering a plan to merge with Sunbridge Agro Private Limited, Landsmill Agro Private Limited and Golden Cryo Private Limited, for which all necessary statutory and NCLT approvals will be taken.

