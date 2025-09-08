This EV stock in focus as firm gets approval for manufacturing 100% 'Make in India' electric vehicle According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 8522 per cent in five years and 473 per cent in three years.

Mumbai:

Shares of Mercury EV-Tech Limited are in focus as the company has received approval for the manufacturing of MUSHAK EV, a battery-operated 4W Goods Carrier & N1 vehicle. According to the information shared, the vehicle will have a seating capacity of two people and can attain a maximum speed of 69 kmph. As a result, the stock opened in green at Rs 52.31 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 51.48. The stock touched a high of Rs 53.25 before hitting the intraday low of Rs 50.25 amid profit booking.

According to the information shared with exchanges, the vehicle is entirely manufactured in India and qualifies for forthcoming subsidies from the government. This clearance enables the company to commence production, marking a significant advancement.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 8522 per cent in five years and 473 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 28 per cent one year and 46 per cent on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Stock Market Today

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, gained in the opening session on Monday, September 8, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 193.64 points to start the session at 80,904.40; the Nifty gained 61.6 points to open at 24,802.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,710.76 and the Nifty 50 at 24,741. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 203.86 points, or 0.45 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 243.15 points, or 0.46 per cent, to trade at 52,995.46.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, and BEL were among the major gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by surging 2.39 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti were among the laggards, with Kotak Bank shedding around 0.29 per cent in the opening trade.