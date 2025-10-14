This EV charging solutions provider expands global footprint, shares to be in focus - Details The company recently received an order from the Indian Railways. According to the information shared, it has bagged a 2.58MW order from the South Eastern Railway.

Navi Mumbai:

Shares of NSE-listed tech-enabled EV charging solutions provider will be in focus as the company has informed exchanges about the incorporation of Servotech Renewable International FZCO, its new subsidiary, in Dubai on October 11, 2025. According to the information shared, the newly incorporated entity will concentrate on solar energy systems and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Servotech Renewable Power System will own 75 per cent equity in the newly formed entity.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 127.10 against the previous close of Rs 126.48 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It gained further to touch the high of Rs 128.50 but later fell to touch the low of Rs 124.72.

Last seen, it was trading at Rs 125.45, with a fall of 0.81 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,830.29 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 196.98, and the 52-week low is Rs 97.55.

Wins solar project from Indian Railways

Meanwhile, the company has received an order from the Indian Railways. According to the information shared, it has bagged a 2.58MW order from the South Eastern Railway.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that the Company has secured a prestigious order from South Eastern Railway for a 2.58MW solar rooftop project in Ranchi Division," the company said in an exchange filing today.

The order involves execution of the on-grid rooftop solar PV project, including design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of solar panels of different capacities across multiple railway sites in the Ranchi Division, the release added. According to the information shared, the order needs to be completed within 12 months from the date of the award.