This defence stock in focus as company reports its highest-ever quarterly net profit - Check details The stock has given a multibagger return of 1144 per cent in three years and 227 per cent in two years. However, it corrected 6.77 per cent in one month and 2.20 per cent in one week.

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems are in focus as the defence and aerospace company has reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit. The stock started the session in the green at Rs 181.80 despite benchmark indices trading in the red today. However, it dipped later and touched a low of Rs 173.70. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 221.40, and the 52-week low is Rs 88.10. The market cap of the company is Rs 5,510 crore.

The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gains. Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 1144 per cent in three years and 227 per cent in two years. However, it corrected 6.77 per cent in one month and 2.20 per cent in one week.

Quarterly Results

According to the exchange filing, the company has reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit of Rs 18.51 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26. This is a jump of 115 per cent from the Rs 8.43 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago. According to the company, the surge in profit is driven by improved operational efficiency.

The company's income also increased by 46.5 per cent to Rs 133.6 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 91.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's EBITDA (excluding Other Income) grew by 83 per cent to Rs 409.4 million compared to Rs 223.7 million in Q1 FY25. More notably, the company's EBITDA margin expanded by 600 basis points, standing at 31 per cent in Q1 FY26, compared to 25 per cent in Q1 FY25.

Raises Rs 416 Crore Via Equity Shares, Warrants

Earlier, the company announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore. According to the company, the capital raised will be deployed towards growth initiatives, working capital requirements, and strengthening the company’s innovation capabilities in high-tech and mission-critical solutions.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)