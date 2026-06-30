This company offering Rs 110 dividend per share, stock to trade ex-date soon - Check full details here

Mumbai:

Engine and auto parts maker Swaraj Engines has announced a dividend for investors. The company has informed exchanges that a dividend of Rs 110 per share will be paid to eligible investors. To be eligible for this corporate action, investors must hold this stock before the ex-date, which falls this week. This is a good opportunity for investors seeking stocks that provide additional income. This is important amid market volatility, as Indian equity benchmark indices are expected to trade with a cautious bias, with investors closely monitoring renewed geopolitical tensions ahead of the next round of US-Iran negotiations.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the company has announced that July 3, 2026, has been set as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for this dividend. This means that investors whose names appear in the company's records as of this date will receive a payout of Rs 110 per share held.

Swaraj Engines dividend history

Swaraj Engines has been consistently offering dividends to its shareholders. According to information available on the official website of the BSE, the company paid dividends of Rs 104.50 per share in 2025, Rs 95 per share in 2024, and Rs 92 per share in 2023. Eligible investors received a dividend of Rs 80 per share in 2022.

Share performance

The stock ended yesterday's trading session in the green even as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday as renewed hostilities between the US and Iran and rising oil prices unnerved investors. Swaraj Engines Ltd shares closed at Rs 3959.05, with a gain of Rs 12.55 or 0.32 per cent from the previous close of Rs 3,946.50.

According to BSE Analytics, the company's share price has risen by 5.48 per cent over the month. The stock has delivered a return of 12.40 per cent over the last three months. However, shares have corrected 4.79 per cent over the past year; during the same period, the Sensex index declined by 6.83 per cent.

This stock has delivered a 30 per cent return over the last two years. In three years, the share price of Swaraj Engines Ltd has risen by 91 per cent. Notably, investors who have held the shares for five years have gained 121 per cent so far.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)