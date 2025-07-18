This civil construction company announces date of next AGM, check share price and other details The company reported over 50 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, driven by lower expenses.

Mumbai:

Shares of Man Infraconstruction were in focus as the company announced that its 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The counter started the session in the green at Rs 180.20, up from the previous close of Rs 180.05 on the BSE. However, it dipped to touch the low of Rs 177.35 before rebounding and hit the intraday high of Rs 181.85. The stock remained volatile during the trading session and closed at Rs 180, reflecting a 0.03 per cent loss from the previous day's closing price.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 262.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 135.05. The market cap of the company is Rs 6,755 crore.



Quarterly Results

The company reported over 50 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.15 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.65 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income was at Rs 327.83 crore, down from Rs 332.26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Man Infraconstruction trimmed its expenses to Rs 194.81 crore in the fourth quarter, down from Rs 261.72 crore in the January-March period of FY24.

The board also declared the first interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each, for FY26.

Man Infraconstruction is involved in various verticals, including ports, infrastructure, commercial projects, institutions, IT projects, and futuristic lifestyle houses.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in initial trade on Friday dragged by foreign fund outflows and a muted start to the earnings season.

Analysts said sentiment among banking stocks is especially cautious in response to Axis Bank’s latest financial results, which fell short of market expectations.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 185.67 points to 82,073.57 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 45.4 points to 25,066.05.

With PTI inputs

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)