This BSE smallcap stock gains as company plans to raise fund via QIP, FCCBs - Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap company MIC Electronics Ltd, a company that has delivered returns of over 5000 per cent in five years, are in focus today as the company recently provided significant information in two exchange filings. The stock began the trading session in the green at Rs 53.21, up from its previous close of Rs 53.01 on the BSE. It later gained to touch the high of Rs 53.72, representing a gain of 1.33 per cent. Later, it fell to touch the low of Rs 52.98. However, it bounced back, and as of last seen, the stock was trading in the green at Rs 53.54 with a gain of 1 per cent. The counter has gained after four days of consecutive falls. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Company Shares Important Details

In an exchange filing dated November 2, the company stated that its board members will meet on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, to consider a fundraising proposal. The company said that this fundraising could be raised from eligible investors through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), or other permitted methods, in one or more tranches.

Earlier to this, the company informed exchanges that it has received credit ratings from Brickwork Ratings for its bank loan facilities. Under this, the company has received a BWR BB /Stable Assignment rating for Fund Based - Term Loan, Cash Credit, and a BWR A4 + Assignment rating for Non-Fund Based - Bank Guarantee.

MIC Electronics Q2 FY26 Results

The company performed well in the September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26). Sales for the quarter were Rs 37.89 crore, compared to Rs 27.46 crore in the same quarter last year (September 2024). This represents a 38 per cent increase in sales.

The company's total income for the quarter ended September 2025 was Rs 38.42 crore, compared to Rs 11.75 crore in the previous quarter. This also marked a significant increase. The company earned a profit of Rs 2.17 crore in this quarter, compared to Rs 1.67 crore in the previous quarter (June 2025).

