This BSE SmallCap stock gains 5% even as market trades lower today - Check details The stock has gained after three consecutive days of decline. Technically, the counter trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of homegrown logistics solution provider Sindhu Trade Link gained over 5 per cent even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped significantly on Monday, July 14, 2025, amid selling pressure in IT stocks and foreign fund outflows. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 3.57 per cent today at Rs 32.49 against the previous close of Rs 31.22 on the BSE. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 33.41, a gain of 6.5 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The stock has gained after three consecutive days of decline. Technically, the counter trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 39.25 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 12.90. The market cap of the company is Rs 5,062.15 crore.

Stock Under ASM

Meanwhile, the BSE has put the securities of Reliance Power Ltd under the ST ASM-1 or Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage I framework. Equities are placed in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

Meanwhile, the rally in the stock comes as the stock has given a breakout above its yearly Camarilla pivot level around Rs 29.80 and is currently sustaining above it.

"This breakout is technically significant as it coincides with the VWAP higher band, offering strong support at current levels. The confluence of these factors suggests bullish momentum is likely to continue.

Therefore, we advise going long in the Rs 31-29 zone, with an upside target of Rs 36. A stop-loss should be placed below Rs 27 on a daily closing basis to manage risk effectively," a report by Anand Rathi said.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 232.93 points to 82,267.54 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 71.4 points to 25,078.45.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards. However, Trent, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were among the gainers.