This BSE SmallCap shares gain 7% as company announces new lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit

Mumbai:

Shares of passenger cars and utility vehicles company Mercury EV-Tech gained as much as 7 per cent on Tuesday, i.e. on April 15, 2025, as the company has announced the commissioning of a 3.2 GW lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility through its subsidiary PowerMetz Energy. With this announcement, the company is also entering into the battery space.

"Mercury EV-Tech Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary PowerMetz Energy Pvt. Ltd., has announced the commissioning of a 3.2 GW lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility at its Vadodara campus," the company said in an exchange filing.

The counter opened in green at Rs 59 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 56.99. It surged further to touch the high of Rs 61 - a gain of 7.03 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 58.90.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 139.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 51.24. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,118.94.

The scrip has given a multibagger return of 210 per cent in two years and 6,512 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected around 37 per cent so far this year and 50 per cent in six months.

Global Automation Standards

"In alignment with global automation standards, Mercury EV-Tech has placed an order for a fully robotic, high-throughput production line from one of China’s top-tier equipment providers. A technical team from India is set to inspect the facility in China on April 15, 2025, ahead of machinery shipment," the company said.

The equipment is scheduled to reach the Vadodara campus by the end of April, with pilot production set to begin in mid-May 2025.

