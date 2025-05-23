This BSE smallCap in focus ahead of board meeting to recommend dividend in Q4 results - Details The stock has given a multibagger return of around 925 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 27 per cent in one year and 21 per cent on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

Mumbai:

Renewable energy player BCL Industries shares gained on Friday, i.e. on May 23, 2025, as the company has informed exchanges that its board will meet soon to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 and recommend the dividend, if any. The counter started the session in the green at Rs 40.30 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 39.73. However, it dipped amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 39.61. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 39.89.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 68.83, and the 52-week low is Rs 33. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,177.41.

"Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025. Consider and recommend the dividend (if any) for the financial year 2024-25," BCL Industries said in an exchange filing.

The stock has given a multibagger return of around 925 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 27 per cent in one year and 21 per cent on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

Meanwhile, the company is setting up a bio-energy plant in West Bengal with an investment of Rs 150 crore.

The company has also received an environment clearance for its 75 KLPD (kilo litres per day) plant coming up in Kharagpur, it said.

Additionally, the work on a similar project with 75 KLPD capacity in Bathinda, Punjab is in full swing.

Both the projects are expected to be completed within a time period of 18-24 months, it said.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Friday driven by buying in blue-chip IT stocks and consumer goods major ITC.

After a flat start to the trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex, bounced back and jumped 953.18 points to 81,905.17 in late morning deals. The NSE Nifty surged 299.35 points to 24,909.05.

From the Sensex firms, ITC, Eternal, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Tech were among the biggest gainers. Sun Pharma emerged as the only laggard.

