This BSE-listed company to raise Rs 300 crore via qualified institutions placement - Details here

Cigarettes and tobacco products manufacturing company Elitecon International has informed exchanges that a special resolution was floated and moved during the company's extraordinary general meeting regarding the consideration and approval of capital raising via a qualified institutional placement. "To consider and approve the proposal for Capital Raising by Issuance of Equity Shares by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (“QIP”) for an aggregate amount up to Rs.300,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Hundred Crores Only)," the filing reads.

The counter hit a 5 per cent lower circuit in the opening session. It opened at Rs 311.60 against the previous close of Rs 327.95

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 422.65, hit on August 25, 2025. The counter's 52-week low is Rs 1.34. The market cap of the company is Rs 49.809 crore. Currently, the stock is under Additional Surveillance Measure Framework (ASM LT: Stage 4).

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 23,153 per cent in one year, compared to a 2.42 per cent correction in the benchmark index. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 2,904 per cent.

Meanwhile, benchmarke indices rebouded after a flat opening. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 534.80 points or 0.67 per cent to 80,344.45. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 192.50 points or 78 per cent to 24,619.30.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid, HCL Tech and NTPC were among the major gainers. However, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, ITC and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory while South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower.

