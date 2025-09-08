This auto stock zooms around 12% amid rally in stock markets - Check details According to BSE Analytics, the counter has corrected 22.78 per cent in two years, compared to a positive return of 21 per cent by the benchmark index.

Mumbai:

Shares of Uttar Pradesh-based Pavna Industries zoomed around 12 per cent as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Monday, as investors showed optimism after the recent GST rate cut announcement. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 4.35 per cent at Rs 36 against the previous close of 34.76 on the BSE. Later, it surged to touch the high of Rs 38.50, representing a gain of 11.59 per cent against the last closing price. The action in stock comes after three consecutive days of fall. Technically, the stock trades above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 35.80, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 499.52 crore.

Share Price History

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 75.96 and a 52-week low of Rs 29.52. According to BSE Analytics, the counter has corrected 22.78 per cent in two years, compared to a positive return of 21 per cent by the benchmark index. In one year, the stock has dipped 21.92 per cent.

Stock Market Today

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, gained in the opening session on Monday, September 8, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 193.64 points to start the session at 80,904.40; the Nifty gained 61.6 points to open at 24,802.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,710.76 and the Nifty 50 at 24,741. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 203.86 points, or 0.45 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 243.15 points, or 0.46 per cent, to trade at 52,995.46.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, and BEL were among the major gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by surging 2.39 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti were among the laggards, with Kotak Bank shedding around 0.29 per cent in the opening trade.