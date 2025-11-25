This auto stock surges nearly 10% after company signs MoU with UP government: Do you own? On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the trading session at Rs 32 against the previous close of Rs 30.80. Later, it touched the high of Rs 33.74 and a low 30.60.

Shares of Uttar Pradesh-based Pavna Industries surged nearly 14 per cent on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in morning trade as foreign fund outflows dampened investors' sentiment. The stock has gained after three days of consecutive fall and jumped 13.67 per cent in the opening trade against the previous close of Rs 30.79 on the BSE. However, it later fell amid profit booking to touch the low of Rs 30.89. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 30.95, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 431.85 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the trading session at Rs 32 against the previous close of Rs 30.80. Later, it touched a high of Rs 33.74 and a low of 30.60.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 59.24, hit on December 04, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 29.33.

Signs MoU with UP govt

The company has signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government. The MoU aims to invest Rs 250 crore over the next three to five years. It also plans to employ approximately 500 people in the project. According to the MoU, the Uttar Pradesh government will provide all necessary assistance to the company in establishing the project in the state. This includes assistance in obtaining necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and other clearances.

In addition, the company will also be assisted in obtaining incentives and benefits under various schemes issued by the state and central governments.

Quarterly Results

Earlier, the company reported a 53.65 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1.27 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 2.74 crore in the September 2024 quarter of the previous year. Sales also declined by 11.44 per cent to RS 74.15 crore, compared to ₹83.73 crore in the previous year.

Declines were also observed at the operating level. The company's OPM (Operating Profit Margin) declined from 12.62 per cent to 9.40 per cent. PBDT fell by 20 per cent from Rs 7.99 crore to Rs 6.39 crore. PBT also fell by 39 per cent from Rs 4.67 crore to Rs 2.87 crore.

