This auto stock in focus as company acquires land near upcoming Jewar Airport - Check details Technically, the stock trades higher than the 100-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of auto components and equipment manufacturer Pavna Industries are in focus today as the company has shared updates regarding the purchase of land within approximately 80 kilometre of the upcoming Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh. According to the company, the strategic land acquisition is in line with its vision of long-term capacity expansion and infrastructure development to support anticipated growth in demand and cater to a wider client base.

Share Price Today

The counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 384.90 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 389.90 as stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid tariff-related concerns and sustained foreign fund outflows.

However, the counter rebounded and touched an intraday high of Rs 395.55, representing a gain of 2.17 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The surge in price comes after two days of consecutive falls. Last seen, it held firmly in green at Rs 391.85.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a positive return of 26.16 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 17.20 per cent in one year.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 759.55, hit on October 14, 2024. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 295.20.

1:10 stock split

Meanwhile, the board of directors has considered and recommended a subdivision of one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. However, the company has not announced the record date for this corporate action.

A stock split is an option which a company uses to alter its share price and outstanding share count. However, it doesn't alter the total market value of the company.