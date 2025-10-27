This auto stock gains over 14% amid rally in stock market today - Check details Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 39.45 with a gain of 11.76 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 550.45 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of Uttar Pradesh-based Pavna Industries gained over 14 per cent on Monday, October 27, 2025, amid a rally in the stock market following positive global cues as a softer-than-expected US inflation report has reignited hopes of Fed rate cuts and prospects of a US–China trade deal, and fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets' optimism. While the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 574.83 points to 84,786.71 in early trade, the 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 181 points to 25,976.15. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded sharply higher. US markets ended in positive territory on Friday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.23 per cent to USD 66.09 a barrel.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 35.01, down from its previous close of Rs 35.30 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 16.31 times, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 40.26, representing a gain of 14.05 per cent from the last closing price.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 39.45 with a gain of 11.76 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 550.45 crore.

The company has a 52-week high of Rs 68.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 29.52.

Forms a joint venture with SMC

Meanwhile, the company has entered into a joint venture with Taiwan-based SmartChip Microelectronic Corporation (SMC) to boost EV technology in India and grow into new high-growth markets.

Pavna Industries will hold 80 per cent equity in the JV, while SMC will have a 20 per cent stake.

Under the agreement, Pavna will bring its operational, manufacturing, and procurement expertise, and its deep understanding of the Indian automotive market, to oversee and manage the JV’s operations, the company said in a statement issued here.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)