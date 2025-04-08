This aerospace and defense stock gains over 6 per cent as company shares Q4 update On the NSE, the stock started the session at Rs 113.02 against the previous close of Rs 108.15. It hit an intraday high of Rs 114.75 on the NSE.

Shares of Hyderabad-based Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) surged over 6 per cent on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, as the company shared an update on its quarterly business performance. The counter opened gap at Rs 113.30 - a gain of 4.86 per cent from the previous close of Rs 108.05 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 114.70 - a jump of 6.11 per cent from the previous close.

The counter has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall. Last seen, it was trading firmly in green at Rs 113.60 on the BSE. The 52-week high of the scrip is Rs 157, and the 52-week low is Rs 88.10.

On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages. The stock has given a multibagger return of 298 per cent to its investors in two years.

Sharing an update on its quarterly business performance, the company said that its standalone revenue for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) stood at Rs 161.76 crore as against a Rs 135.43 crore-revenue at the end of the March quarter of the previous year. This is a growth of 19.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Apollo Micro Systems signs MoU with Munitions India

Earlier, the company - which offers technology-based solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others - signed an agreement with state-owned Munitions India to jointly develop defence systems in the domestic and international markets.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both entities will identify and pursue opportunities for the design, development, and deployment of advanced defence technologies, Hyderabad-based AMSL said in a regulatory filing.

AMSL has also inked a pact with Troop Comforts for joint manufacturing, marketing, and development of advanced air-defence systems, including anti-drone and anti-aircraft solutions.

This collaboration will help meet the current and future demands of Indian defence forces, paramilitary forces, police organisations, central government organisations, state government organisations, the civil sector, and the export markets.

With PTI inputs