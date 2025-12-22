These 3 stocks to trade ex-date for dividend, stock split, right issue: Check amount, ratio and other details Shares of asset management company Canara Robeco will be in focus as the stock will turn ex-date today for an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Mumbai:

Indian benchmark indices ended the last session on a higher note as Dalal Street regained confidence amid renewed hopes of a quarter-point Fed rate cut, which lifted risk appetite. While Nifty rose 151 points to 25,966, Sensex gained 448 points to 84,929, and Bank Nifty added 156 points to 59,069. Amid this, Indian equity markets are expected to open on a positive note, supported by strong global cues, gains across Asian markets, and firm US futures. In this background, there are several stocks that will be turning ex-date today, i.e. on December 22, 2205. An ex-date is essential as it helps companies to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the corporate action.

Here are the stocks that will be in focus for corporate actions:

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (CRAMC ) Interim Dividend

Shares of asset management company Canara Robeco will be in focus as the stock will turn ex-date today for an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. The company has fixed December 22, 2025, as the ex-date and record date. Investors holding this stock in their demat account will be eligible to receive the dividend.

The stock had closed in the red at Rs 3023.20 in the last trading session. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,026.39 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 353.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 274.15.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) Stock Split

The company has announced a stock split in a 1:2 ratio. This means the face value of equity shares will come down to Rs 5 per share from the existing Rs 10. The stock will be trading ex-split from 22nd December 2025.

The counter had closed at Rs 3,285.65, with a dip of 5.21 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.

Pulsar International (PULSRIN) Right Issue Of Equity Shares

The penny stock will be in focus as the company has announced a rights issue of equity shares. This will allow existing shareholders to purchase additional shares at a discount.

