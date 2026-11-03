Textile stock trades in green post Q2 FY27 financial results, September quarter profit up 21%

Textile stock Nandan Denim Limited traded in the green after the company released its September quarter results in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Monday. The stock opened in the red at Rs 2.45 against the previous close of Rs 2.51 despite the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continuing their winning run amid a sharp correction in crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows. However, the stock gained momentum and touched the intraday high of Rs 2.54, representing a gain of 1.19 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 2.52, and the market cap of the company stood at around Rs 431 crore.

Q2 FY27 results

The company released its Q2 FY27 numbers, reporting a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 11.47 crore. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had reported a net profit of approximately Rs 9.48 crore. Thus, the company recorded a double-digit profit growth for the quarter ended September 2026.

The company's standalone revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 607.98 crore, compared to Rs 784.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the half year ended September 30, 2026, total operating revenue was Rs 1,230.37 crore. Its profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 9.56 crore. Basic and diluted EPS (earnings per share) for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 0.08 per share, with a face value of Re 1 each.

The company has engaged in the textile manufacturing business. It manufactures denim fabric and other textile products. The company supplies its products to both the domestic and international markets.

Expansion in renewable energy sector

The company earlier said it is also working on renewable energy to improve energy costs and sources in the long term. During the quarter, it expanded its footprint into renewable energy. The company entered into a Share Transfer-cum-Shareholders' Agreement with Opera Vayu (Narmada) Private Limited (Special Purpose Vehicle) and Shivam Wind Energy Private Limited to procure wind and solar power under the group captive renewable energy route. As part of this arrangement, the company acquired 40,02,096 equity shares in Opera Vayu (Narmada) Private Limited for a total cash consideration of Rs 4 crore on July 13, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)