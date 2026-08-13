Textile stock gains as company announces financial results, net profit rises 55% sequentially

Mumbai:

Shares of textile sector company Nandan Denim are in focus and trading in the green even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade as crude oil prices remained elevated amid the unresolved situation in the Strait of Hormuz. The action comes as the company has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. According to the information shared, the company has posted a 55.6 per cent sequential increase in net profit. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the net profit has surged over 32 per cent.

Share price today

The stock opened in the green even in a weak market and started trading at Rs 2.39, with a gain of 2.57 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2.33 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 2.50, representing a gain of 7.29 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 2.37, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 340.19 crore.

The counter has outperformed the sector by 3.34 per cent today and is technically trading higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Key highlights of financial results

The company's net profit in the quarter under review stood at Rs 14.80 crore, up 55.6 per cent sequentially compared to Rs 9.51 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. Similarly, it revenue for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 622.39 crore. While this reflects a sequential jump of 15.26 per cent from Rs 539.98 crore in Q4 FY26, it declined 40.59 per cent year-on-year compared to Rs 1,047.68 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Non-operational revenue of the company dropped to Rs 2.43 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 9.39 crore in Q4 FY26, though higher than Rs 1.54 crore in Q1 FY26. Also, total income reached Rs 624.82 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 549.37 crore in Q4 FY26 and Rs 1,049.21 crore in Q1 FY26.

According to the information shared, basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rs 0.10 per share (face value Rs 1), up from Rs 0.07 in Q4 FY26 and Rs 0.08 in Q1 FY26.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 15.41 per cent in five years but has gained 24.21 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected 19.45 per cent as against the drop of 8.69 per cent in the benchmark index.

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