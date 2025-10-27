Telecom stock under Rs 200 gains 7% as company shares update on acquisition worth Rs 800 crore - Details Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 177.95 with a gain of 2.15 per cent. The 52-week high of the stock is 375, and the 52-week low is Rs 162.

Mumbai:

Shares of NSE SME company SAR Televenture Ltd, a telecom sector firm, surged over 7 per cent in the morning trade on Monday, October 27, 2025, after the company informed exchanges about the acquisition of two companies in its latest filing. The company said that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares of Blue Lotus Support Services Private Limited and Whitefield Communications Private Limited for a total of Rs 800 crore. This firm said that the acquisition will help strengthen its position in India's rapidly growing telecom infrastructure sector and expand its operations in South India.

Share Price Today

The stock opened in green at Rs 178.05 on the NSE against the previous close of Rs 174.20 and jumped to touch the intraday high of Rs 187.40, representing a gain of 7.57 per cent. However, it fell amid profit booking and touched the day's low of Rs 176.50. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 177.95 with a gain of 2.15 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 838 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is 375 and the 52-week low is Rs 162.

How Acquisitions Will Benefit The Company?

With the addition of these two companies, SAR Televenture will gain approximately 4,50,000 new retail customers. The company has an existing customer base of 4,00,000.

With this acquisition, SAR Televenture is entering the high-growth markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. These states are witnessing rapid growth in data usage and 5G network expansion. Additionally, with Fusionnet Web Services Private Limited's presence in Northern India, SAR Televenture will now be able to offer services pan-India.

Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday, mirroring a sharp rally in global markets, as a softer-than-expected US inflation report has reignited hopes of Fed rate cuts.