Telangana's Bhadrachalam bridge gets new AI video analytics system for surveillance - Details

Hyderabad:

Telangana's Bhadrachalam Bridge, a critical transit point in the state, now has a new AI video analytics system for surveillance. The AI-based video analytics system, AccessGenie, has been deployed by Hyderabad-based AI-driven enterprise solutions Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited and is a strategic initiative by Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) to combat narcotics trafficking.

The system leverages high-definition cameras and AccessGenie’s proprietary License Plate Recognition (LPR) and rule-based alerting for real-time monitoring of vehicle tracking and behavioural anomaly detection to combat narcotics trafficking.

Alerts are instantly routed via SMS, email, and WhatsApp, ensuring rapid response and operational efficiency.

