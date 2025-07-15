Tata Group Shares In Focus: Tejas Network down 8%, Rallis India gains 8%, Tata Tech and Tata Motors in green Tata Group Shares In Focus: Tejas Network down 8%, Rallis India gains 8%, Tata Tech and Tata Motors in green - Details

Mumbai: Tata Group Shares In Focus: Tejas Network down 8%, Rallis India gains 8%, Tata Tech and Tata Motors in green - Details