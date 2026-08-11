Technocraft Ventures Vs Leap India IPO GMP on last day of subscription, check status and other details

Mumbai:

Today is the last day to subscribe to the initial public offering of two companies - Technocraft Ventures and Leap India. While the infrastructure company Technocraft Ventures has so far received 11.46 times subscription on the third day of bidding, supply chain asset pooling firm Leap India has received a muted response from investors and has been subscribed to only 1.10 times at the time of writing the report. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Technocraft Ventures' public issue got bids for 9,52,75,670 shares against 83,17,190 shares on offer. The non-institutional investors' portion received 21.32 times subscription. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed to 4.89 times, and the retail investor quota 10.98 times.

On the other hand, Leap India's initial public offer received bids for 12,64,73,146 shares against 11,49,91,735 shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota received 98 per cent subscription. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.11 times and that of retail investors 73 per cent.

Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP Today

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 200-212 per share for the issue. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 95.05 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 23.76 lakh shares by promoter Kartikey Constructions.

At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size works out to about Rs 251.88 crore.

According to Investorgain, the Technocraft Ventures IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 25 today, implying a potential 11.79 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 212. This means the GMP suggests that the shares may list at around Rs 237.

Leap India IPO GMP Today

The Rs 2,480-crore initial public offering (IPO) has a price band of Rs 151-159 per share.

Leap India IPO's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 159, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 169.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 6.60 per cent.

The equity shares of both the companies are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)