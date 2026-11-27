Shares of Mahindra Group's IT company, Tech Mahindra, are in focus as the 'record date' for its 1:1 bonus issue approaches. The company announced the bonus issue in October, along with its second-quarter results for FY 2026-27. The development holds significance as this is Tech Mahindra's first bonus issue in 11 years. Earlier, the company had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 in March 2015. In the last trading session, Tech Mahindra shares closed at Rs 1854.80 on the BSE, up Rs 59.80, or more than 3 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,81,891.96 crore. During the day, it touched an intraday high of 1,858 and an intraday low of 1,805.

Tech Mahindra 1:1 bonus record date

In an exchange filing on November 23, Tech Mahindra said the Securities Allotment Committee of the company's board of directors has fixed Monday, November 30, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of the company's equity shareholders for the issuance of bonus equity shares.

27th November is the last date

Under T+1 settlement, the last date to buy this stock to be eligible for the corporate action is Friday, November 27. The company has set December 1, 2026, as the allotment date for bonus shares. The newly issued shares will be available for trading on stock exchanges from December 2, 2026.

The company also proposed increasing its authorised share capital from Rs 924.3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore to ease the bonus-share issuance process.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 1,859.90, hit on November 6, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,304.25 on March 9, 2026. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered returns of 280.75 per cent over 10 years and 54.77 per cent over three years. Year to date (YTD), the stock has gained 15.42 per cent, while the benchmark index fell 1.54 per cent. In six months, it has gained 27.16 per cent.

Q2 profit rises 33%

The company reported a 32.74 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,585.6 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27. The Pune-based company had posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 1,194.5 crore in the year-ago period.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)