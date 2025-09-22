IT stocks like TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and others are under pressure today as the Trump administration has imposed a USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas.
IT stocks bleed on H-1B visa update: TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra fall, Nifty IT index cracks 4%
IT stocks like TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and others are under pressure today as the Trump administration has imposed a USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas.
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
'Can be started again, it depends on Pakistan's conduct': Rajnath Singh on next phases of Op Sindoor
-
GST 2.0 comes into effect: Major overhaul to boost nationwide consumption | All you need to know
-
Jaishankar to meet Rubio amid tensions over Trump's H-1B visa fee and tariffs; know what's on agenda
-
Leopard sighting sparks panic in Lucknow, people advised not to venture out at night | Video
Advertisement
Advertisement