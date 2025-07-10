TCS Q1 Results: Net profit rises 6%, company announces dividend - Check amount, record date and other details TCS Q1 Results, TCS Dividend 2025, TCS Dividend Record Date: The IT major reported a revenue of Rs 63,437 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

Mumbai:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, has announced its first quarter results for the financial year 2025-26. The company has reported

a net profit of Rs 12,760, a 6 per cent year-on-year rise.

The IT bellwether reported a revenue of Rs 63,437 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26. This is a decline of 3.1 per cent YoY (year-on-year) in CC (Constant Currency) terms.

TCS Dividend Amount

The company has informed exchanges that its board of directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

TCS Dividend Record Date

The company has set July 16, 2025, as the record date for this corporate action.

TCS Dividend Payment Date

TCS said that the interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on August 4, 2025.

"The interim dividend shall be paid on Monday, August 4, 2025, to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, which is the Record Date, fixed for the purpose," the filing reads.