TCS shares to be in focus as Q1 profit rises 5%, announces interim dividend, check amount and record date

Mumbai:

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, the country's largest IT services company, will be in focus as the company reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its June-quarter net profit and announced an interim dividend for its investors. The company has also announced the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. The IT firm has also announced the payment date. The announcement was made after market hours on Thursday, i.e. on July 10, 2026. The company's stock ended the last trading session in the red, even as the Indian equity benchmark Nifty index closed positive after rebounding from the sharp correction seen in the previous trading session.

TCS Share Price

The stock closed at Rs 2,047.75, with a fall of Rs 10.80 or 0.52 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,058.55 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,40,893.87 crore. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,064.60 and an intraday low of Rs 2,016.05.

TCS Dividend Amount 2026

TCS has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

"We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of INR 12 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company," the filing reads.

TCS Dividend Record Date 2026

TCS has affixed July 15, 2026 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders.

TCS Dividend Payment Date

According to the information available with the exchanges, the interim dividend shall be paid on Friday, July 31, 2025.

TCS Quarterly Results

TCS has reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its June-quarter net profit to Rs 13,349 crore, and guided towards an improvement in demand impacted by the West Asia crisis, returning in the ongoing quarter.

In the results that came amid heightened worries over the sustainability of growth in the USD 315 billion domestic IT sector in the age of artificial intelligence, TCS said its net income rose 8.5 per cent on-year to Rs 13,849 crore, excluding exceptional items.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)