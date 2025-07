Tata Motors Share Price: Stock trades in red for second consecutive day amid move to acquire Iveco Tata Motors Share Price: The stock is under pressure a the company has confirmed that it will acquire Iveco Group, excluding its defence business, for nearly Rs 38,240 crore.

Mumbai: Tata Motors Share Price: Stock trades in red for the second consecutive day amid move to acquire Italian truck maker Iveco Tata Motors Share Price: The stock is under pressure a the company has confirmed that it will acquire Iveco Group, excluding its defence business, for nearly Rs 38,240 crore.