Tata Motors Demerger Record Date: Listing timelines and all other details you need to know Tata Motors Demerger Record Date: The stock started the trading session flat on the BSE at Rs 672.50. While it gained to touch the high of Rs 674.40, the stock tumbled to touch the low of Rs 666.90.

Mumbai:

Shares of Tata Motors are in focus on September 30, 2025 as today is the final day of trading before its much-anticipated demerger into commercial and passenger vehicle entities comes into effect on Wednesday, October 1. The stock started the trading session flat on the BSE at Rs 672.50. While it gained to touch the high of Rs 674.40, the stock tumbled to touch the low of Rs 666.90. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 672.80 with a gain of 0.04 per cent. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,37,743.44 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened in the red at Rs 672 against the previous close of Rs 672.50.

Tata Motors Demerger Record Date

The JLR-maker is yet to announce the record date but some reports suggest that it would tentatively be in mid-October.

Tata Motors Demerger: Listing of businesses

The company has approved the demerger of Tata Motors into two listed entities - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles (including EV and JLR). The listing of both businesses is expected by November. Post the demerger, shareholders are expected to receive equivalent shares in both entities.

Tata Motors Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a solid return of 404 per cent in five years and 66 per cent in three years. While it has gained 6.77 per cent in two year, the scrip has corrected 30.95 per cent in one years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 10.18 per cent as against the positive return of 2.36 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Tuesday, after falling sharply in the past seven trading days, helped by buying in bank stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 312.88 points to 80,677.82 in early trade.The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 96.9 points to 24,731.80.

