Tata Investment Corporation: Shares to trade ex-date for 1:10 stock split - Details here Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recently reported an 11.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 146.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 on higher dividend income.

Mumbai:

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation will be in focus on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 as they will trade ex-date for 1:10 split. Today was the last day to buy shares to be eligible for this corporate action. In order to appear as shareholder to be eligible for a corporate action, an investors must buy the stock at least one trading day before. This is because of T+1 settlement rule on Indian exchanges. This means, those who purchased shares by October 13 will be entitled to receive the sub-divided shares.

Tata Investment Share Price Today

Shares of the company opened at Rs 9,319.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 9,300.65. During the day, it touched a high of Rs 10,008 and a low of Rs 9,165.60.

The stock ended the trading session at Rs 9917.40, representing a gain of 6.63 per cent from the closing price of last trading session. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 50,177.38 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 11,840 and the 52-week low is Rs 5,147.15.

Tata Investment Corporation PAT

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recently reported an 11.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 146.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 on higher dividend income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 131.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TICL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 145.46 crore, as against Rs 142.46 crore in the year-ago period, it added.