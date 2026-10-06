Tata Group retail firm Trent surges over 12%, here's what's behind today's rally

Shares of Tata Group retail firm Trent surged over 12 per cent on Tuesday. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 8.74 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,575 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by over 4.27 times, the stock gained further to touch the upper circuit of Rs 2,832.50. Later, it touched the intraday high of Rs 2,901.20, representing a gain of 12.67 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 2,883.95, with a gain of Rs 308.95 or 12 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,53,781.50 crore.

What's behind the rally?

The company's stock jumped nearly 12 per cent as soon as the market opened. The rally comes a day after the company informed exchanges that its standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, rose 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,788 crore, up from Rs 4,724 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue grew 21 per cent to Rs 11,454 crore in the first half (H1) of FY27, compared to Rs 9,505 crore in the same period a year ago. Excluding other operating income, revenue from merchandise sales also grew 23 per cent in Q2FY27 and 21 per cent during H1FY27.

Store expansion on Trent

Trent opened its 1,000th Zudio store during the quarter. As of September 30, the company had 1,342 stores under Westside, Zudio, and other lifestyle brands.

While Zudio added 36 net new stores in Q2 FY27, bringing total net additions for H1 FY27 to 17 stores, Westside added 10 net new stores in Q2 FY27, taking its H1 FY27 net additions to 11 stores.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 3,399.75. According to BSE data, Trent's shares have corrected 9.36 per cent so far this year and have gained 108.78 per cent in three years.

Year to date, the stock has gained 0.63 per cent, compared with a 14.41 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

Trent Q1 Profit

The company reported a 22 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 518.07 crore for the June quarter of FY27.

The company logged a profit of Rs 424.7 crore in April-June FY26, according to a regulatory filing by Trent Ltd, which operates retail stores under brands Westside, Zudio and Star. Revenue from operations was up 17.84 per cent to Rs 5,754.71 crore in the June quarter.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)