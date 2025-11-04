Suzlon Share Price: Renewable energy stock gains as net profit surges to Rs 1,279 crore Suzlon Share Price: The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 74.30, hit on May 30, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 46.

Shares of renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Energy gained on Tuesday, October 4, 2025, after the company reported a six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for July-September quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company has posted a net profit of Rs 1,279 crore in the quarter under consideration. It had posted a net profit of Rs 200 crore in the same quarter an year ago. Revenue from operations jumped 85 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,866 crore as compared to Rs 2,093 crore in the same quarter of FY25.

Quarterly Results

85 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 3,866 crore.

145 per cent increase in EBITDA at Rs 721 crore.

538 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,279 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 562 crore, reflecting a robust 179 per cent YoY growth.

Suzlon Share Price

The stock started the trading session with a slight gain of Rs 59.56 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 59.24. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 3.24 times, the stock touched the high of Rs 61.39, representing a gain of 3.62 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 59.98 with a gain of 1.25 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 82,258.59 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 74.30, hit on May 30, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 46.

Suzlon to switch entire fleet to EVs by 2035

Earlier, the company said it would transition its entire vehicular fleet to electric mobility by 2035.

After committing to power all its facilities with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030, Suzlon has taken another bold step in its sustainability journey by joining the global EV100 initiative of Climate Group, a company statement said.

