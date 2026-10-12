Suzlon share price jumps over 4% as company to invest Rs 550 crore in AI-powered wind blade factories

Shares of wind turbine maker Suzlon jumped more than 4 per cent on Monday, October 12, 2026, after the company informed exchanges that the group is investing around Rs 550 crore to set up three AI-powered blade factories in Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The stock opened in the green at 38.29 against the previous close of Rs 37.58 on the BSE amid a positive start in the benchmark indices. While the Sensex and Nifty fell, the stock maintained upward momentum and touched an intraday high of Rs 39.19, a gain of Rs 1.61 or 4.28 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 39.16 with a gain of Rs 1.58 or 4.20 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 53,830.23 crore.

Suzlon Energy to invest Rs 550 crore in three factories

Suzlon Group is investing around Rs 550 crore to set up three AI-powered blade factories in Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This will fast-track execution of its order book and meet rising demand in the domestic wind industry, company co-founder Girish Tanti said. As of March 2026, Suzlon had an order book of around 6 GW of wind energy projects from multiple clean energy players.

With the addition of the three units, Suzlon will have India's largest smart wind manufacturing capacity with a total of 18 factories.

According to Suzlon Group, the 3 AI-powered wind blade factories will create 3,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs, with 80 per cent in rural areas. The company already has five blade factories in Jaisalmer, Bhuj, Ratlam, Dhule and Anantapur.

Suzlon Energy quarterly results

In FY26, the company reported revenue of Rs 16,679 crore and net profit of Rs 3,163 crore, up from Rs 10,851 crore revenue and Rs 2,072 crore net profit in FY25.

Suzlon share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of 61.45, touched on November 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 36.30, hit on October 8, 2026.

The stock has gained over the last two days and risen 6.61 per cent in the period. Technically, it traded above the 5-day moving average but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, Suzlon's share price has gained 478.47 per cent in five years, but on a year-to-date (YTD basis, it has corrected 25.28 per cent.

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