Suzlon Energy share price: Stock surges over 13% as Q4 profit surges over 4x - Check details

Mumbai:

Suzlon Energy share price: Shares of heavy electrical equipment company Suzlon Energy are in action today and have gained over 13 per cent after the company reported strong quarterly results. The stock started the session with a gain of 9.72 per cent today and surged further to touch the high of Rs 74.30, a gain of 13.57 per cent from the previous close of Rs 65.42 on the BSE. The company's market valuation has surged to Rs 98,988.98 crore. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green at Rs 70.75. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 86.04 and the 52-week low is Rs 44.21.

Suzlon Energy Q4 Results

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,818 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Suzlon Energy had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 254 crore in the same quarter a year ago. According to the exchange filing, the surge in the consolidated net profit is on the back of higher revenues.

The total income of the company has surged to Rs 3,825.19 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This was Rs 2,207.43 crore a year ago.

For the full year, the profit of the company rose to Rs 2,072 crore from Rs 660 crore in the previous financial year.

"FY25 performance sets the stage for Suzlon’s next phase of strategic evolution and market leadership. Achieving our highest profitability in a decade, strong cash reserves, and a record order book are the direct outcomes of our disciplined business transformation and sharp operational focus," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.

Suzlon Energy Share Price History

The stock has given a massive return of 2,630 per cent in five years and 565 per cent in two years. However, the return in one year is around 56 per cent. The counter has gained over 14 per cent in just one week as compared to the correction of 0.49 per cent in the Sensex.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)