Renewable energy solutions provider's consolidated net profit was Rs 388 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Suzlon Energy share price: Renewable energy stock witnesses profit booking after strong quarterly results
Suzlon Energy share price: Renewable energy solutions provider's consolidated net profit was Rs 388 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Several schools in Delhi get bomb threat, bomb disposal squads carrying out searches
-
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins
-
An unfazed Iran refuses to stop Uranium enrichment, fires warning to US as tensions grow | Updates
-
Shukla reacts to Pakistan's decision to boycott India in T20 World Cup 2026 amid back-channel talks
Advertisement
Advertisement