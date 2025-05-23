Sun Pharma Share Price: Stock under pressure, tumbles over 5% following quarterly results Sun Pharma Share Price: The fall in the shares of the pharma major comes after the company's March quarter (Q3 FY25) results announcement last evening.

Sun Pharma Share Price: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the biggest laggard on the Sensex in the early traded and fell over 5 per cent. The stock opened gap down and started the session at Rs 1,652.65, with a loss of 4.06 per cent today. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 1636.30, a fall of 5.01 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,720 on the BSE. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 1,668.65. The fall in the shares of the pharma major comes after the company's March quarter (Q3 FY25) results announcement last evening.