Sugar stock under Rs 50 gains after this government order on ethanol production - Check details

Shares of BCL Industries, a significant Indian producer of grain-based ethanol, gained around 4 per cent on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, as the government has permitted sugar mills and distilleries to produce ethanol without any quantitative restrictions in the 2025-26 marketing year starting in November. The stock began the session in the green at Rs 40.26 on the BSE, against the previous close of Rs 40.06. It gained further momentum amid firm buying to touch the intraday high of Rs 41.80, representing a 3.85 per cent gain. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 40.35 against the previous close of Rs 40.08. It touched the intraday high of Rs 41.75 and a low of Rs 40.35.

The scrip has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 4.32 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Meanwhile, the action in the stock also comes as the company has announced an annual general meeting (AGM) to declare a final dividend. As per the information shared, the AGM is scheduled for September 25, 2025.

BCL Industries Dividend

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of 26 per cent or Rs 0.26 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 apiece.

BCL Industries Dividend Record Date

The AGM will also fix the record date for this corporate action.

“The final dividend, if approved by the members in the ensuing AGM, will be paid within the statutory time period. Please provide the necessary documents/information for claiming exemption from TDS on Dividend to be paid for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, on or before 15th September 2025, to the RTA,” the exchange filing reads.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)