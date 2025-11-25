Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP Today: Check latest grey market premium before applying on last day of bidding Sudeep Pharma IPI GMP Today: The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Mumbai:

Vadodara-based Sudeep Pharma has received 6.08 times subscription on the third day of bidding on Tuesday. At the time of writing the report, the IPO received bids for 6,42,87,275 shares against 1,05,64,926 shares on offer. According to NSE data, the category for non-institutional investors fetched 15.22 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 5.57 times. Ahead of the IPO, the company said that it mobilised Rs 268.5 crore from anchor investors. The Rs 895 crore public issue, which will conclude today, has a price band of Rs 563-593 per equity share. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 14 per cent subscription.

According to available information, the company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale of nearly 1.35 crore equity shares, aggregating to Rs 800 crore, by the promoters.

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Sudeep Pharma's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 86 on the last day of the subscription window. Considering the upper price band of Rs 593, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 679, reflecting a grey market premium of 14.50 per cent.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Expected Allotment Date

The allotment of shares in the Sudeep Pharma IPO is expected to be finalised tomorrow, i.e., on November 26, 2025.

How does the company plans to use the proceeds?

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 75.81 crore will be used for capital expenditure towards the procurement of machinery for its production line located at the Nandesari Facility 1, Gujarat, and for general corporate purposes.

What does the company do?

Sudeep Pharma is a technology-led manufacturer of excipients and speciality ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition industries, dedicated to contributing to the global healthcare ecosystem.