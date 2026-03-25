Strong rebound: Gold price jumps Rs 18,000 in just 2 days, silver rises by Rs 37,500 on MCX

Mumbai:

Snapping their losing streak, precious metals have registered a strong rebound, buoyed by a softer dollar. The strong recovery comes amid possibilities of a de-escalation of the Iran war and negotiations between the United States and Iran. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 4,167 or 2.99 per cent at Rs 1,43,079 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,38,912. It later gained to touch the high of Rs 1,47,925, a gain of Rs 9,013 or 6.48 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,47,080 with a gain of Rs 4,885 or 3.44 per cent.

Surge or Rs 18,000 in two days

According to the data available on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the prices of precious metals have seen a surge of over Rs 18,000 in the last two days. The gold April 2 contract had touched the low of Rs 1,29,595 on March 23. Considering today's high, this is a gain of Rs 18,330 or a jump of 14.14 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,32,898 against the previous close of Rs 2,23,941, a gain of Rs 8,957 or 3.99 per cent. Later, it touched the low of Rs 2,37,169, a gain of 13,228 or 5.90 per cent.

Jump of Rs 37,526 in two days

Data available on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that the prices of silver futures touched a low of Rs 1,99,643 on March 23, 2026. Considering today's high, it has gained Rs 37,526 or 18.79 per cent

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 3.51 per cent to approximately USD 4,556.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was USD 4,563.13 per ounce, up by USD 162.22 or 3.69 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,46,820 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,34,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,46,670 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,34,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,46,670 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,34,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,48,370 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,36,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,50,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,60,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)