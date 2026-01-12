Stocks to watch today: TCS, HCL Tech, IREDA, Signature Global among shares in focus today Stocks to watch today: IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is another major company that will announce third-quarter earnings today. However, the company is expected to announce its results after market hours.

Mumbai:

Indian equity markets ended last week on a negative note amid rising geopolitical tensions and renewed U.S. tariff threats. At the close, BSE Sensex tumbled 604.72 points, or 0.72 per cent, to settle at 83,576.24 on Friday, January 9, 2026. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 193.55 points or 0.75 per cent to 25,683.30. However, market focus this week will shift to third-quarter earnings from India Inc., with heavyweight IT companies like HCL Tech, TCS, and Infosys scheduled to report their results this week. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,795.50 against the previous close of 25,816, with a dip of 20.5 points. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,769.31 crore on January 9, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 5,595.84 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

HCL Tech

Shares of multinational IT services and consulting company HCL Technologies will be in focus today as the company is set to announce it Q3 results today. The board may also announce dividend for its shareholders.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is another major company that will announce third-quarter earnings today. However, the company is expected to announce its results after market hours.

IREDA

State-owned IREDA has posted a 37 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 585 crore in the December quarter. The PUS had clocked a net profit of Rs 425 crore in the third quarter of the preceding financial year.

Signature Global

Realty firm Signature Global has reported a 27 per cent decline in its sales bookings to Rs 2,020 crore for the quarter ended December, despite high festive demand for housing properties. The Gurugram-based company had sold properties worth Rs 2,770 crore in the year-ago period.

Avenue Supermarts (DMART)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported an increase of 18.27 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 855.78 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

NTPC

NTPC shares will be in focus as the company has stated that it will set up its coal-to-synthetic natural gas facility in Chhattisgarh at an investment of around Rs 10,000 crore.

