Stocks to watch today: Lupin, RVNL IHCL, and BEL among stocks in focus

Indian equity markets closed lower on Monday as profit-taking dominated amid thin year-end liquidity. However, experts feel that the broader structure continues to reflect a consolidation-driven phase. Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers on December 29 and offloaded equities worth Rs 2759.89 crore, while DIIs extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 2643.85 crore. Stock markets are expected to open in the red on December 30 as Gift Nifty futures opened lower than the previous close. Gift Nifty opened at 25,935 against the previous close of 25,966, trading with a fall of 31. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

BEL

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 569 crore since its previous disclosure on December 12, 2025. Major orders received include radars, tank overhaul, communication equipment, fire control systems, simulators, antenna stabilisation systems, security software, components, upgrades, spares, services, etc.

RVNL

State-owned company Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has become the lowest bidder for an East Coast Railway project to establish a 200-wagon POH workshop at Kantabanji. The project cost, excluding GST, is valued at Rs 201.23 crore, with an execution period of 18. months.

Lupin

Drug maker Lupin has entered into an exclusive licensing, supply and distribution pact with China-based Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals for a novel medication to treat obesity and diabetes.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd

Tata Group owned-Indian Hotels Company Ltd has expanded its presence in Bhutan with the opening of 45-key Taj Paro Resort & Spa. The country's largest hospitality firm said the opening was also an extension of its partnership with CG Hospitality.

Arvind Fashions

Arvind Fashions Ltd on Monday said it will acquire Flipkart group's 31.25 per cent stake in Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd for Rs 135 crore.

