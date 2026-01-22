Stocks to watch today: Eternal, PNB Housing, Waaree Energies and Dalmia Bharat among shares in focus Stocks to watch today: The stock will be in focus as the company has reported quarterly revenue from operations of Rs 7,565.05 crores, marking an impressive 118.81 per cent YoY (year-on-year) growth.

Indian equity markets experienced a volatile trading session on January 21, 2026. After a roller coaster activity, the Nifty ended 75 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 25,157.50, while the Sensex was down by 270.84 points or 0.33 per cent at 81,909.63. With US equity markets recovering after President Donald Trump called off Greenland-related tariffs, the Indian benchmark indices are expected to open on a positive note. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,310, up 134.5 points from its previous close of 25,175.50. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,787.66 crore on January 21, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak for the 101st day with net purchases of Rs 4,520.47 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Dr Reddys Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced it Q3 results and stated that it consolidated profit after tax declined 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,210 crore, hit by lower sales in the US market. The Hyderabad-based drug major posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,413 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Bank of India

State-owned Bank of India's net profit rose 7 per cent in the December quarter at Rs 2,705 crore, helped by a rise in non-core income. The bank's core net interest income rose 6 per cent on-year to Rs 6,461 crore in the reporting quarter on the back of a 14 per cent growth in advances and the net interest margin compressing to 2.57 per cent from 2.80 per cent.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HCPL)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HCPL) on Wednesday reported a 35 per cent jump in net profit in the December quarter on the back of an increase in refining margins.

Anant Raj

Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd reported a 31 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 144.23 crore during the December quarter on the back of better income.

PNB Housing

PNB Housing Finance has posted around an 8 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 520.35 crore in the December quarter. The non-banking financial company, promoted by Punjab National Bank, had earned a net profit of Rs 483.3 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Dalmia Bharat

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Wednesday reported a 94 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 128 crore for the December quarter of FY26, helped by a rise in sales volume, improved realisation, reduction in expenses, etc.

Eternal

Eternal, the parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit, has posted a 72.88 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 102 crore for the December quarter of FY26, driven by robust revenue growth from its quick commerce operations. Meanwhile, Deepinder Goyal has resigned as Director, MD & CEO of the company, with effect from February 1 and recommended his appointment as Vice Chairman & Director on the board for a five-year term.

Waaree Energies

The stock will be in focus as the company has reported quarterly revenue from operations of Rs 7,565.05 crores, marking an impressive 118.81 per cent YoY (year-on-year) growth. The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,106.79 crores, reflecting a substantial 118.35 per cent YoY surge

