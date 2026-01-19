Stocks to watch today: BHEL, IRFC, HDFC Bank, and NLC India among shares in focus Stocks to watch today: Shares of companies like BHEL, LTIMindtree, Hindustan Zinc, Havells India, Punjab National Bank and IRFC will be in focus as these companies are set to announce their quarterly results for the October-December quarter of FY2026.

Mumbai:

Last week, the Indian benchmark indices saw volatile trading. The Nifty and Sensex closed the week largely unchanged. However, they showed some signs of recovery after a multi-session decline, led by strong performances in select IT and banking stocks following positive earnings surprises. Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and tariff-related uncertainties, markets are expected to open on a range-bound note with a mild positive bias, supported by continued strength in IT stocks. Asian stocks slipped on Monday as US President Donald Trump threatened to slap extra tariffs on eight European nations. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,674.50, down 69 points from its previous close of 25,743.50. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,346.13 crore on January 15, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 3,935.31 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Quarterly results

Shares of companies like BHEL, LTIMindtree, Hindustan Zinc, Havells India, Punjab National Bank and IRFC will be in focus as these companies are set to announce their quarterly results for the October-December quarter of FY2026.

Bank of Maharashtra

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra will be in focus as they are set to trade ex-date on January 20, 2026 for an interim dividend of Re 1. So, to is the last day to buy the shares to be eligible for this corporate action.

NLC India Ltd

Shares of NLC India Limited, a central public sector undertaking, will be on investor's radar as the shares will trade ex-date for interim dividend of Rs 3.6 on January 20, 2026. The company has also fixed January 20 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

ICICI Bank

Shares of ICICI Bank will be in focus as the company announced its quarterly results over the weekend. Its consolidated profit for the December quarter declined 2.68 per cent to Rs 12,537.98 crore, hit by an RBI-mandated Rs 1,283-crore provision for agricultural loans wrongly classified as priority sector advances.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank's on Saturday posted a 12.17 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 19,807 crore for the December quarter, powered by a faster growth in non-interest income.

UCO Bank

State-owned UCO Bank has reported a 16 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 740 crore in the December quarter, helped by core income and decline in bad loans. The Kolkata-headquartered bank had earned a net profit of Rs 639 crore a year ago.

