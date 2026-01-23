Stocks to watch today: Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, Indigo, DLF, Havells India and Go Digit, among shares in focus Stocks to watch today: Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank has reported a 51.7 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 205.59 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, due to lower income and higher expenditure.

Indian equity markets experienced a volatile trading session on January 22, 2026, but ended the session on a positive note. The Sensex gained 397.74 points to 82,307.37, while the Nifty rose 132.40 points to 25,289.90. Moreover, market breadth remained positive, indicating selective buying interest. With US equity markets rising again on Thursday and Asian stocks trading mostly in green in early trades, the Indian benchmark indices are expected to open on a cautious to mildly bullish note today. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,396.50, up 37 points from its previous close of 25,359. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,549.80 crore on January 21, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak for the 102nd day with net purchases of Rs 4,222.98 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Orient Electric

CKA Birla group firm Orient Electric Ltd (OEL) has reported a 4.37 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 25.98 crore for the December 2025 quarter, mainly on account of the impact of exceptional expenses. It had posted a net profit of Rs 27.17 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Bandhan Bank

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank has reported a 51.7 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 205.59 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, due to lower income and higher expenditure. The lender had a net profit of Rs 426.48 crore in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal.

DLF

India's largest real estate firm DLF Ltd has reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,203.36 crore for the December quarter of this fiscal year on higher income and said the company has achieved a zero gross debt level.

IndiGo

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has reported a 78 per cent decline in the December quarter net profit at Rs 549.1 crore as flight disruptions and implementation of the new labour code took a toll on its earnings.

Mphasis

Technology solutions provider Mphasis on Thursday posted a 3.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 442.18 crore in the third quarter of FY26, up from Rs 427.80 crore in the same period of FY25.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

General insurance firm Go Digit has reported a 17.6 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 140 crore during the October-December quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company said that assets under management increased by Rs 3,570 crore to Rs 22,509 crore as of December 31, 2025, compared to Rs 18,939 crore as at December 31, 2024, having a growth of 18.8 per cent.

Dividend stocks

Shares of Central Bank of India, Havells India, and Oberoi Realty are among others that will trade ex-date for the interim dividend today.

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date Central Bank of India 23 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 23 Jan 2026 DCM Shriram Ltd 23 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.6000 24 Jan 2026 Havells India Ltd 23 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 23 Jan 2026 Oberoi Realty Ltd 23 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 23 Jan 2026 Suraj Ltd 23 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 23 Jan 2026

